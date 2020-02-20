The legendary rave-style festival returns in March with a ‘Meet Your Legends’ theme…

Close your eyes for a moment and imagine white sandy beaches, crystal blue waters and blue skies. Now add awesome DJs, ethereal entertainment and total festival vibes.

What have you got? A Snoopy Beats party on Snoopy Island, Fujairah. Its beach festival parties have become pretty legendary over the years and this time their back with the theme Elysium, on Friday, March 13 and Saturday March 14.

Tickets for the latest instalment are available now on Platinumlist. Prices start from Dhs189 for a one-day ticket with festival and beach access, inclusive of a free round-trip shuttle bus from Spinneys, Umm Suqueim, Jumeirah.

If you wanted to add a sunset buffet barbecue (from 5pm to 7pm) and one free drink, opt for the Snoopy package, priced at Dhs325. You could also make a weekend of it, with room packages starting from Dhs1,525 for a standard twin or double room with two Snoopy Packages included.

‘The Elysium’ will take party-goers on an adventure of the magical underworld to ‘to join the ancient Pharaohs, the mighty Romans, the Greek warriors and the fearless Vikings’. The festival prides itself on being green and shows commitment to sustainability with acts such as serving drinks in non-plastic cups.

On Friday March 13, featured DJs will include Konstantin Sibold, Matthias Meyer & Bachir Salloum, taking things from day to night and Saturday will see DJs Dave Dinger & Josephine De Retour taking to the decks.

With a dramatic backdrop including the Hajar mountains, previous years’ themes have included Snoopy-Con, Space Island Aftermovie, Carnival Island, Zootopia and in 2018, they even had a Halloween-themed event named Skull Island.

Elysium, Snoopy Island, Sandy Beach Hotel Resorts, Fujairah, UAE, March 13 and 14, tickets priced from Dhs189. snoopybeats.com

Images: Provided