A festival is one of the best ways to spend an afternoon…

One of the greatest things about winter time in the UAE is, undoubtably, the epic outdoor food and drink festivals that happen. We’re talking about those lazy afternoons spent under the sun in shorts and flip flops, eating to our heart’s content.

If that sounds like a bit of you, listen up. From a whole festival dedicated to cheese to one where you can try cuisine from tons of Dubai restaurants, with live cooking demonstrations, classes and entertainment thrown in, here’s the best UAE food and drink festivals that you need to check out…

February

Cheese Fest UAE

Where: Barasti, Dubai Marina

Yep, you read that correctly. There is actually an entire festival dedicated to cheese in Dubai, and it’s taking place this weekend, on Saturday February 22 at Barasti. As well as munching through as much cheese as you possibly can, there will be cheese masterclasses, cheese-themed dishes, live music, contests and games. It’s a family-friendly affair with a kids’ corner complete with bouncy castle, giant games, arts and crafts, and specialised kid’s cheese dishes. The festival will be completely free to enter. On your marks…

Cheese Fest UAE, Barasti, Dubai Marina, Saturday February 22, 12pm to 11pm, free. facebook.com/events

Dubai Food Festival

Where: Sunset Beach, Dubai

Dubai Food Festival is set to return for another year on Wednesday February 26, 2020. The city-wide event will take place until Saturday March 14, where you’ll see many of your favourite restaurants, street food vendors and chefs come together for a celebration of all things culinary. Beach Canteen returns February 26 to March 14 with a kids play zone, cooking workshops, live cooking sessions at the beachside theatre, gaming square and sports court. Dubai Restaurant Week is also making a comeback from March 5 to 14 with 35 exciting Dubai restaurants offering their signature dishes for less over a 10-day period.

Dubai Food Festival, across Dubai, Wednesday February 26 to Saturday March 14. visitdubai.com/dff

The Biggest Catch

Where: Deira, Dubai

If fresh fish is your thing, it doesn’t get much fresher than what you’ll find at Waterfront Market. On Thursday February 27, a celebration of old Arabic traditions and well-respected fishermen at The Waterfront Market will take place. From 6pm to 10pm, local fishermen will go out and catch the fish, which is followed by a weighing competition. All who attend to watch or participate will be entitled to dig into a barbecue for free.

The Biggest Catch, The Waterfront Market, Deira, UAE, Thursday February 27, 6pm to 10pm. waterfrontmarket.ae

HustleFest

Where: Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi

If you’re into craft beer, mark February 28 and 29 free in your diary. For the first time ever, HustleFest, a huge craft-brew festival will be coming to the UAE and it’ll be taking place at Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi. Craft beer enthusiasts will get to try over 30 brews from nine US brewers that have never before been tried in the UAE, from citrus-flavoured creations to more rich and malty flavours. There will be tasting packages, talks, live music and food throughout the two-day festival.

HustleFest, Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi, UAE, February 28 and 29, 2pm to midnight, free entry. hustlefest2020.com

March

Taste of Dubai

Where: Media City, Dubai

Popular Dubai food festival, Taste of Dubai, returns to Dubai Media City Amphitheatre for its 13th edition from Thursday, March 12 to Saturday, March 14. To mark the launch of this year’s festival on Thursday, March 12, there’s a special one-off ladies’ night, with free entry for ladies and two selected drinks. The three-day festival is the perfect opportunity to sample dishes from over 20 Dubai restaurants, all in one place. As well as appearances from celebrity chefs, you’ll be able to pick up tips, tricks and participate in live cooking demonstrations and cooking classes.

Taste of Dubai, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Dubai, Thursday March 12, 4pm to 12am, Friday March 13, 12pm to 12am, Saturday March 14, 12pm to 11pm, standard entry Dhs75. tasteofdubaifestival.com

Dubai Cocktail Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DCFestival2019 (@dcfestival2019) on Apr 5, 2019 at 3:21am PDT

Where: Across Dubai

After a successful first year in 2019, Dubai Cocktail Festival is back this year from Thursday March 12 to March 26. Over 80 venues across the city will participate in the festival, making their own spins on six world-class drinks brands over the two-week period, priced at Dhs40. Stay tuned to What’s On Dubai for more information on the participating venues.

Dubai Cocktail Festival 2020, participating venues across Dubai. @dcfestival2019

Images: Provided/Social