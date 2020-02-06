Let Aladdin star, Mena Massoud, show you A Whole New World…

The Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) will take place from Thursday March 5 to Saturday 7, 2020 and there’s a host of exciting celebrities on the way. Around the world, Comic Con is a great way for fans of the film industry to meet their favourite writers, director and actors and MEFCC is no different.

This year Dubai residents will have the opportunity to meet Mena Massoud, star of the 2019 live-action adaptation of Disney’s Aladdin. The actor played the star role, in his quest to win the heart of Princess Jasmine. The Arabic-speaking actor was born in Egypt before setting his sights for Hollywood so should feel at home in the UAE.

Also on the line-up is Superman Returns star Brandon Routh, who played the much-loved superhero in 2006. If you’ve always dreamt of meeting the ‘Man of Steel’ this is your golden opportunity.

If you’re a Marvel fan, look out for Daredevil star Elodie Yung, who not only appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Netflix series but also another Netflix miniseries called The Defenders. You might also recognise her from the 2013 film G.I. Joe: Retaliation, where she played the ninja Jinx.

Welsh actor and voice artist, John Rhys-Davies, will also be at MEFCC. He’s best known for his role as Gimli and the voice of TreeBeard in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, and Sallah in the Indiana Jones movies.

These four and more to-be-announced celebrities will all be found at MEFCC, with tickets starting from Dhs115 for one day access, Dhs280 for three day access and Dhs500 for VIP. You can discover more packages and book your tickets at the MEFCC website.

Middle East Film & Comic Con, Dubai World Trade Centre, March 5 to 7, from Dhs115. mefcc.com

Images: Provided