A comic store based in Dubai has announced that Superman actor and star of Netflix hit show The Witcher, Henry Cavill, will be flying in for a meet and greet. Speedy Comics, based in Al Barsha, said that on Saturday March 21 fans will have a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ to meet, take photos with the actor.

Henry Cavill is best known for his role as Superman in the DC Extended Universe movie series. He played the iconic superhero in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. Most recently he starred in Netflix’s fantasy drama series The Witcher as Gerald of Rivia.

Speedy Comics started in Kuwait before expanding to Dubai to open its flagship store, at which Cavill will be the VIP guest of honour. You can find the specialist toy and comic book shop on Sheikh Zayed Road in Al Attar Business Center.

In an Instagram comment, Speedy Comics mentioned that Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) are sponsoring the meet and greet. MEFCC will be taking place in Dubai World Trade Centre from Thursday March 5 to Saturday March 7.

Speedy Comics, Al Attar Business Center, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Barsha 1, Saturday March 21, free. speedycomics.net

