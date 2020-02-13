Sponsored: Lights… camera… brunch !!!

Hollywood-inspired hotel, Paramount, opened just late last year in November 2019, but is already making its contribution to the Dubai brunch scene with the launch of their brand new CINE-Manic Brunch.

Taking place at Santa Monica-inspired, Pacific Groove every Friday, the brunch is themed around some of Hollywood’s most iconic movies which of course, comes with a lot of drama (the good kind, don’t worry!)

To keep the Hollywood theme alive, you and your crew are expected to come dressed up in your favourite movie-inspired costume. You’ll even find celebrity cutouts at your table, perfect for a fun ‘Gram pose.

The menu stars some of the freshest Californian flavours available, and includes sharing appetizers, mixed meats straight off the grill for mains and seafood boards.

Vegetarian? Don’t worry. The menu features several options.

The brunch also features some pretty looking (and delicious) drinks.

There will be entertainment with show tunes featured by DJ SOSO, and of course, you and your crew are welcome to sing along.

The brunch costs Dhs275 for soft drinks and Dhs395 for house drinks and bubbles, but while you’re there, don’t hesitate to explore the supercool hotel which will get you lost in all of the old classic movies.

Pacific Groove, Paramount Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai, Fri 1pm to 4pm, Dhs275 soft, Dhs395 house and bubbles. Tel: (04) 2466641, paramounthotelsdubai.com