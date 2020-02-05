Sponsored: Start dropping hints to your loved one now…

Fancy escaping to a romantic secluded island for Valentine’s Day but don’t have the time to head overseas? The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach has two exciting packages on offer that are just too good to miss.

For the month of February the stunning island resort is giving guests the chance to escape to a romantic paradise in one of their luxurious tented villas. Each villa has its own private temperature-controlled pool and private beach access, making it the perfect couple’s retreat.

To make your staycation experience even more special, opt for the Soulmate Escape Spa package. The experience includes a 60-minute couples massage in a romantic setting, a 30-minute chocolate facial, two glasses of sparkling wine and petit fours.

The treatment room offers stunning ocean views, so you can fully relax as the wellness team take care of your every need. The 90-minute Soulmate Escape Spa experience costs Dhs915 per couple, or included when you book an overnight staycation with ‘Romantic Island Escape’ package.

Room rates start from Dhs2,500++ per couple, including the overnight stay in your romantic villa, breakfast buffet, Soulmate Escape spa package, access to the fitness centre and private beach, as well as complimentary access to the Nature Reserve at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert.

Explore the Al Wadi Desert Nature Reserve where you’ll be able to sign up for activities such as feeding the resident oryx and gazelles, trying your hand at archery and even embarking on a spot of stargazing for an additional fee. Just a 15 minute drive from the hotel, the experience is worth including in your staycation.

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach, Ras Al Khaimah, offer vaild throughout February, Dhs915 spa, Dhs2,500++ room. ritzcarlton.com

