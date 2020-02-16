From Miami to Ibiza… to Dubai!

Atlantis, The Palm’s hot new beach club White Beach has announced Tinie Tempah to perform on Friday February 21. The man behind tunes such as Girls Like, Written in the Stars, Earthquake, RIP, Miami to Ibiza and so much more.

The day-to-night beach party will kick off at 10am on Friday morning, followed by a brunch at the White Restaurant at 12pm. The beachside brunch offers four hours of unlimited beverages and an expansive menu for Dhs245 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks and Dhs525 with bubbles.

In a fun twist, the brunch will start with a couple of breakfast dishes, so you can enjoy a lie-in without skipping the most important meal of the day. For the main event, a sharing style menu of tuna tartare, burrata, beef tartare, goats cheese and blackberry salad, as well as squid ink risotto, mini beef burgers and vegan tacos will be served to the table.

If you fancy a beach day, it’s Dhs300 with Dhs150 back in food and beverage credit. The after-party with Tinie Tempah will kick off from 4pm, and brunch and beach packages include access but if you only want to attend the perfomance, it’s Dhs100 for ladies and Dhs200 for men, both including one drink.

The British rapper has been making music for over a decade, with a sting of huge hits and two Brit Awards under his belt. He’s no stranger to Dubai, having previously held a residency at superclub White Dubai called Disturbing Dubai.

White Beach has recently launched its ladies’ day offering, which runs every Tuesday from 12pm to 5pm. With prices starting from Dhs100, ladies are invited to enjoy a day by the pool, sipping on unlimited rose wine and cocktails.

White Beach, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Friday February 21, 10am to 4am, brunch 12pm to 4pm, afterparty from 4pm. Tel: (055) 200 4321. Tickets from Platinumlist.net

Images: Provided