Thought golf was just for enthusiasts? Think again. A huge interactive new attraction is coming to Dubai in 2020 and it is set to draw in people of all ages.

Dallas-born Topgolf is a celebrity-loved sports-entertainment concept that combines friendly competition with music, drinks, food and loads more. Forget your standard run-of-the-mill driving range, this is a high-tech game that is fun for everyone, no matter your age, ability or interests.

Topgolf is famous in the US, UK and Australia and has huge celebrities championing it, including American rapper Ludacris and British footballer, Ashley Cole. The Topgolf Dubai site is currently under construction at Emirates Golf Club, and when it’s complete, it will be the first of its kind in the UAE.

When it opens later in 2020, the attraction will comprise of three tiers, with different sections aimed at professionals, families and adults-only. As well as golf, the new entertainment hub will be complete with food, drinks and other games, making it your new weekend hangout.

So how will it work? When you pay with your credit or debit card for your bucket of balls, a chip in your designated golf balls will register your details, so when they hit their destinations, they will record your score and distance which will be played back to you in real time.

You’ll be able to play Topgolf Dubai all year round, no matter how the weather is, as the hitting bays across all three floors will be climate-controlled. Hello, outdoor-indoor activity in the hot summer months.

The venue will be set over 60,000 square feet and offer its visitors stunning views of the Dubai Marina and city skyline, from all three levels, leading up to the amazing rooftop terrace.

Topgolf Dubai, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, opening in 2020. dubaigolf.com

