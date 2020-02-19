Sponsored: Brunch includes pool and beach access, plus access to the after-party featuring international artists (with Tinie Tempah first on the bill on Friday, February 21)

What’s more quintessentially Dubai than a brilliant brunch by the beach? If we’re being totally honest… not much.

And now, one of Dubai’s most exciting new beach venues, WHITE Beach has launched its hotly-anticipated brunch, with a few added benefits thrown in for good measure.

In a fun twist, the Friday brunch will start with a couple of breakfast dishes, so you can enjoy a lie-in without skipping the most important meal of the day.

For the main event, a sharing style menu of tuna tartare, burrata, beef tartare, goats cheese and blackberry salad, as well as squid ink risotto, mini beef burgers and vegan tacos will be served to the table.

Finally, a dessert platter with an array of mini desserts, featuring, amongst others, the much-lauded funky monkey bread and WHITE lemon cheesecake, will ensure proceedings are rounded off on a delightfully sweet note.

With three different drinks packages available (from Dhs245 to Dhs525), guests can accompany their meal with an extensive range of house drinks, hops, spirits and a weekly-changing special cocktail. Look out for a drinks trolley being wheeled about by bar staff, for fun tableside theatrics.

Brunch packages include pool and beach access, plus access to after-party concerts. And to start things off proper, the one and only Tinie Tempah performs, so book your brunch spots, while there’s still space.

WHITE Restaurant, Atlantis, The Palm, Fri noon to 4pm, Dhs245 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks, Dhs525 with sparkling. atlantisthepalm.com