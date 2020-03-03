Discover your inner competitive streak…

Now is the time to be relaxing at home, whether you’re self isolating or hanging out with close friends and family. Board games are a great way to enjoy a spot of digital-free fun, but how many of us actually have them sitting at home? We’ve rounded up a few small businesses where you can purchase board games in Dubai to play at home.

Here’s 3 independent places to buy board games in Dubai.

Unwind

Unwind Speciality Boardgame Cafe, located on Hessa Street, has introduced stringent cleaning measures in light of the Covid-19 spread. The cafe is still open for business, but if you prefer to play their games at home, you’re welcome to stop by and purchase games from them.

Unwind, Hessa Street, Sun to Wed 10am to 11pm, Thur to Sat 10am to midnight. Tel: (04) 336 6611. unwinddubai.com

The Six

If you’re in the Downtown Dubai area, check out The Six, a board game cafe on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard. Although they have around 1,000 games available in the cafe, they also have a small selection available to purchase and take home.

The Six, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Sat to Weds 9am to midnight, Thur & Fri 9am to 2am. Tel: (04) 334 2666. thesixcafe.com

Back To Games

Independent store, Back To Games, has currently suspended all of its gatherings, gaming, and demoing until March 31. However, the retail store is still open as well as the online shop, for you to be able to purchase games to play at home. There are hundreds to choose from, so you can pick up a family classic, or discover something new.

Back to Games, Times Square Center, Sheikh Zayed Road, Sat to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thur & Fri 10am to midnight. Tel: (04) 323 1336. backtogames.com

