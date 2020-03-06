Welcome to our list of eight amazing things to do in Abu Dhabi this week…

Here’s our cherry-picked selection of the best food, fitness, film, fun, fashion, funny people and free stuff in the capital this week.

Sunday March 8

1. Tuck into true Napoli Pizza at Sacci

Be transported to Naples as you tuck into a pizza made in true Neapolitan style at Sacci. It’s prepared using only tomato sauce (homemade), mozzarella di bufala, olive oil and fresh basil — no other fancy toppings are allowed. The dough is traditionally made 48 hours in advance and baked in a wood oven. The price for this authentic experience — Dhs49 and it even comes with a pint.

Sacci, The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Fri, 6pm to 8pm, Dhs49. Tel: (02) 616 9999 sacciabudhabi.com

2. Ladies, tuck into afternoon tea for half the price

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr is celebrating International Women’s Day for an entire month, with discounts, free pool and beach access, and more. At Lobby Lounge, ladies can enjoy afternoon tea for just Dhs60, which includes a variety of snacks such as croissants, cakes, and many other sweet treats and a choice of tea or coffee to go with it. The afternoon tea takes place daily from 2pm to 6pm and the gents are welcome to join in too, but they will have to pay the full Dhs120.

Lobby Lounge, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor, Abu Dhabi, daily, 2pm to 6pm, Dhs60 (for ladies until March end), Dhs120 gents. Tel: (02) 654 3333. fairmont.com

Monday March 9

3. Check out Bab Al Qasr’s brand-new rosé lounge

Recently opened Rose Lounge Bar offers up the largest selection of rosé in Abu Dhabi. Expect world-class rosé from 15 countries, which you can enjoy in the modern indoor space or outdoors, where you can soak up panoramic views of the Corniche city skyline. For entertainment, there’s an extravagant live show by resident singer Rosario.

Rose Lounge Bar, Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences, Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thur 7pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 7pm to 2am. Tel: (056) 505 2187. babalqasr.com

Tuesday March 10

4. Mummies, take a break at Fika in IKEA

Fika is a concept, a state of mind, an attitude and an important part of Swedish culture and Swedes make sure that they make time for fika everyday. It’s also often translated as a ‘coffee and cake break’. Remembering the hard working mums out there, IKEA is hosting fika for an hour every Tuesday between 10am to 11am, where not only will mums get to enjoy unlimited coffee and tea with complimentary cake, but they’ll also get to socialise with other mummies and their little ones. To take advantage of this offer, all you got to do is be a member of the IKEA family. Head here for details.

IKEA Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sat to Wed 10am to 11pm, Thur and Fri 10am to 12am. Tel: (800) 4532. ikea.com

Wednesday March 11

5. Get some belly laughs at Park Rotana

Planning a night out midweek? Why not make it a fun one filled with tonnes of laughter. The Laughter Factory, the Middle East’s longest-running comedy club, returns with their hilarious trifecta of stand-up comedians to the capital on March 11. On the Laughter Factory line-up for the month of March is Dominic Holland (AKA Spider-Man’s Dad), Funmbi Omotayo and Justin Moorhouse.

The Laughter Factory, Park Rotana, Abu Dhabi, 8pm on March 11, 2020, Tel: (050) 8786728, thelaughterfactory.com

6. Game on at Xtreme Zone at The Galleria

Here’s one that’s fun for the whole family. Xtreme Zone has just launched at The Galleria Al Maryah Island and offers up a variety of fun activities from electronic entertainment to arcade games, virtual reality (VR) experiences and much more. Want to have a go at something where you’re more physically involved? There’s pool tables, a 12-lane bowling alley, trampoline park, a climbing wall, and a fun obstacle course you can have a go at with your mates for bragging rights.

Xtreme Zone, level four, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Sat to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thur to Fri 10am to 12am, free entry, activities from Dhs30. Tel: (02) 678 7741. galleria.ae

Images: provided