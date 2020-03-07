It’s being rescheduled for the last quarter of 2020…

The fifth edition of the family-friendly Mother of the Nation festival was booked to take place on the one-kilometre stretch of Miral’s beachfront development A’l Bahar between March 26 to April 4.

An announcement was shared on the event’s host website and social media accounts, stating that “out of concern for the health and safety of our audience, and in light of recent developments” — the event will be postponed until later in the year.

Ticket holders can request refunds through the event’s retailer, ticketmaster.ae

As yet there are no confirmed dates for the reschedule, but the announcement did indicate the aim is to hold it at some point in the last three months of 2020.

Out of concern for the health and safety of our audience, the Mother of the Nation Festival has been postponed to Q4 2020. All ticket holders will be fully refunded via https://t.co/teo2DQYS0j We apologise for any inconvenience and look forward to updating you with revised dates. pic.twitter.com/RaQhryQUXc — MOTN Festival (@motnfestival) March 5, 2020

The announcement comes shortly after Swedish songstress Zara Larsson was added to headline the music component of the festival.

You might also like Whatâ€™s On Nightlife Awards 2020: Here are the nomineesâ€¦

Besides the concerts, Mother of the Nation festival offers a variety of fun activities, attractions and entertainment in several activity zones designed to entertain families and individuals.

Announced for March (and we hope the new dates too) were: the Monster, a 300m-long bouncy inflatable featuring more than 40 obstacles, plus special entertainment from Dora the Explorer on the Family Stage.

The festival’s Indulge zone had penciled more than 50 different pop-up concepts, including Off White, Alexander Wang, Les Benjamins, Heron Preston and Palm Angels. Which we also hope will return for the Q4 event.

This isn’t the only UAE event to be delayed or cancelled, in the current global health climate.

Other cancellations include Ultra Abu Dhabi, which was due to take place March 5 to 6, and the DJ Mag Conference. Events and festivals that have been postponed include Taste of Dubai (postponed until December); Club Social Abu Dhabi (indefinitely); Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (postponed until May 2021); Russ at Coca-Cola Arena (postponed until November 27); the Dubai International Boat Show (now scheduled for November 2020); and Dubai Lynx, which will be rescheduled for September 2020.

As soon as we have confirmed dates for the reschedule, we will communicate them immediately.