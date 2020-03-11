Sponsored: this new burrata truffée from Bistrot Bagatelle looks magnifique…

We’ve got a new date for your ‘dairy’ — Bistrot Bagatelle have created a love letter for us adoring cheese fans.

The Mediterranean restaurant has already made a name for itself, serving up chic plates of Gallic gastronomy in an effortlessly suave ambiance.

Cheese, of course, plays a central and gloriously gooey, role in this distinctly European story. But their new burrata truffée (Dhs95), looks like it’s about to take their fromage game to the next level. And we couldn’t brie any more excited.

Head chef Dave Fitzsimmons is behind the ‘grate’ new creation that uses a generous drizzle of truffle dressing to add new depth to the creamy profile of burrata.

The dish is paired with roasted quince and apple, and served alongside tranches of cranberry and hazelnut bread allowing a more dainty degustation.

They’ve labeled it ‘the dish of dreams’ — and we’re on (cheese) board.

There is something deeply satisfying about running a fork through some fresh mozzarella, dipping in with some crusty bread and scooping up a healthy mouthful.

Like French songbird, Edith Piaf famously sang ‘je ne regrette rien’ (I regret nothing).

Burrata truffée is available at Bistrot Bagatelle now. Drop by for Parisian flair, ooh la la interiors, a swinging soundtrack and some incroyable burrata fork smash wins.

Bistrot Bagatelle, 1st Level, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre, 7pm to 2am daily, Dhs95. Tel: (04) 354 5035, bagatelledubai.com

Images: Provided