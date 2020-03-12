Sponsored: WET and WET Deck are the kind of pools you want on your Instagram…

Since it burst onto the Dubai pool party scene back in early 2019, WET Deck at W Dubai – The Palm has won itself a legion of fans, for its ladies’ days and pool brunches. If you haven’t visited yet, there’s lots of reasons why you should.

Firstly, if you’re looking for a Dubai pool with the kid of aesthetics to make your Instagram followers jealous, WET Deck will do just that. With its signature cabanas and a swim-up pool bar, it’s the perfect setting for the hotel’s Palm Sugar Brunch.

It runs every Friday from 1pm to 5pm, with free-flowing house beverages and cocktails served in metallic purple disco balls. Throw in unlimited rounds of food, live music by Smokingroove, Shef Code and saxophonist Matt West, and you’ve got yourself a party.

Early bird tickets to the Palm Sugar Brunch are priced from Dhs345 and are available from platinumlist.net. If you’d rather pay on the day, you can, but it’s Dhs395 and there’s also the option to book plush beds or cabanas from Dhs2000.

If you’re more a (sun) bather than a ‘bruncher’, check out the lower deck pool, known simply as WET, which is an expansive area, boasting 14 pools, with in-water loungers and cool round pods jutting out into the blue.

Looking for somewhere to head after your day of sunbathing or brunching? Look no further than the stunning rooftop lounge, SoBe. With cool Miami vibes, the sunset terrace offers panoramic views out across the Arabian Gulf, where it runs an after-brunch offer, with three selected drinks for Dhs99 when you show your brunch wristband.

Access to the WET pool and beach is available every day from 7am to 7pm. Entry is Dhs200 from Sunday to Thursday, which is redeemable on food and beverage. On Fridays and Saturdays, it’s Dhs300 which is also redeemable on F&B.

For the WET Deck pool, general opening hours are 10am to 7pm. It’s best to check online to see which events are on what days as there’s a ladies’ day on Sundays and brunch on Fridays.

WET Deck, W Dubai – The Palm , West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (04) 245 5555. marriott.com

Images: Provided