Club Social, a festival which was part of Abu Dhabi Music Week, has announced that the event has been postponed. The line-up included Liam Gallagher, Kaiser Chiefs and Clean Bandit. The organisers announced today, Tuesday March 3, that fans who bought tickets from Ticketmaster will be reimbursed.

In a statement posted on their social media channels, Club Social said: “In light of recent developments, we have made the difficult decision to postpone Club Social. We apologise for any inconvenience and will notify you of the updated festival dates soon. Fans who have already purchased their tickets via Ticketmaster will be reimbursed.”

It’s unclear at the moment when the festival will be rescheduled to, although you can keep an eye on What’s On for further announcements.

Ultra Abu Dhabi also announced that it will not be going ahead this weekend. The event was due to take place on Thursday March 5 and Friday March 6 at Abu Dhabi’s Du Arena, but has been postponed to a later date. Ultra has cited travel restrictions as the reason for pulling out.

Other events due to take place in the UAE have also been cancelled or postponed. Russ at Coca-Cola Arena has been postponed to November 27, Dubai International Boat Show has been pushed back to November 2020, DJ Mag Conference has been cancelled and Dubai Lynx will be rescheduled for September, 2020.

