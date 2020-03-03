The festival was due to take place on Thursday March 5 and Friday March 6…

Ultra Abu Dhabi has announced that it will not be going ahead with its festival this weekend. The event was due to take place on Thursday March 5 and Friday March 6 at Abu Dhabi’s Du Arena, but has been postponed to a later date. Ultra has cited travel restrictions as the reason for pulling out.

The festival, which featured a line-up of the some of the world’s biggest electronic, dance and techno DJs, will be rescheduled to a later date, which will be announced in the ‘near future’.

The official website has been updated to say that the local organisers have cancelled the upcoming event and tickets will be refunded through the original point of purchase.

However in a release, Ultra said: “In line with our commitment to deliver the ultimate Ultra experience to our festival goers and as part of the local and international measures taken to ensure the health and safety of the public, Ultra Abu Dhabi 2020 will be postponed.

“The decision has been taken due to the travel restrictions imposed by some countries and airline for individuals and groups.”

Alesso, Major Lazer, Nicky Romero, Zedd, Eric Prydz, DJ Snake, Eats Everything and more were all set to take the stage over the two-day festival, as well as a host of local talent. The Du Arena event was due to take place over three stages: Ultra Main Stage, Resistance and Ultra Park Stage.

Previously, Ultra Abu Dhabi had confirmed the event would go ahead. In a statement, the organisers said: “There are no plans to cancel, postpone or move the 2020 production. [We] have also taken steps to heighten awareness through on-site messaging, dissemination of education materials and by increasing hand washing and sanitising stations throughout the event site.”

Other events due to take place in the UAE have also been cancelled or postponed. Russ at Coca-Cola Arena has been postponed November 27, Dubai International Boat Show has been pushed back to November 2020, DJ Mag Conference has been cancelled and Dubai Lynx will be rescheduled for September, 2020.

