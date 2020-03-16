The suspension is effective immediately…

Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce has ordered the immediate closure of bars, pubs and lounges (including bars within restaurants). The move comes as a precautionary measure to ensure the health and safety of Dubai residents and tourists.

A notice was distributed to hotels and outlets on Monday March 16 to announce the closure with immediate effect until the end of March. The statement read: “Dubai Tourism will continuously evaluate the situation in coordination with health authorities”.

A number of pubs and bars had already announced their closure on social media, including McGettigan’s and Iris Dubai, while some beach clubs have cancelled brunches and entertainment, but for now remain open.

Currently, cafes and restaurants are still permitted to operate, although we will keep you updated should this change. The news comes after many of the city’s entertainment facilities were closed on Sunday March 15.

Dubai Tourism announced that all events, weddings and nightclubs should close, as well as theme parks, public parks, entertainment destinations and spas. All of which are expected to reopen on April 1, however this could change as the situation is closely monitored.

Global Village announced that it would be bringing its season closure forward by three weeks, and will reopen for the new season later this year. Burj Khalifa’s attractions have also been closed until the end of March.

To help curb the spread of the pandemic, a temporary suspension on visas will also be put in place in the UAE. The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship announced that it would “temporarily suspend” the issuance of all visas, except for diplomatic passport holders, and visa-on-arrival citizens from Tuesday March 17 onwards.

Image: Unsplash