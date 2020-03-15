The suspension includes all parties within hotels, event venues and nightclubs…

Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) has announced an immediate temporary suspension on all events and parties in the emirate. The news comes as the UAE drives forward plans to halt the spread of Covid-19.

A statement issued to hotels and nightlife venues said: “In line with Dubai Government Precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of its residents and visitors; Dubai Tourism notifies all parties including hotels, event venues and event organisers to suspend all events including weddings and nightclubs until end of March.

“Dubai Tourism will continuously evaluate the situation in coordination with the health authorities,” it continued.

As of Sunday March 15, cinemas in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will also be closed until the end of March. All booking slots on Vox Cinemas and Reel Cinemas have been removed.

Currently, as the situation stands, the suspension doesn’t include cafes, lounges, restaurants and small capacity venues. However, it’s wise to keep checking back to What’s On for updates throughout the month.

In line with ongoing efforts to safeguard public health, the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing directs that all events in #Dubai should be suspended from Sunday 15 March 2020 till the end of the month. pic.twitter.com/iXyeR6owtV — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 14, 2020

Many of the city’s venues are taking to social media to share updates on closures, health and hygiene procedures and to share advice. Some gyms have expressed requests for visitors to bring their own equipment, while others are taking extra time between classes to carry out deep cleaning.

DTCM has also announced the temporary closure of its theme parks: Motiongate Dubai, Legoland Dubai, Legoland Waterpark Dubai and Bollywood Parks Dubai. This will stay in effect ‘until the end of March 2020, or at such time the situation will be re-evaluated’.

The news comes as a temporary suspension on visas is also put in place in the UAE. The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship announced that it would “temporarily suspend” the issuance of all visas, except for diplomatic passport holders, from Tuesday March 17 onwards.

The suspension will stay in effect until a mechanism for medical screening for all arrival passengers is put in place. If you already have a residency visa, you can still enter the UAE as you wish. Those on a visit visa already in the country will need to extend it online, if they wish to stay past the grace period.

Image: Unsplash