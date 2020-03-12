Sponsored: The World Class Cocktail Festival is back for the second year…

A night out in the city sipping premium cocktails doesn’t have to be expensive anymore, as the World Class Cocktail Festival is back. Now in it’s second year, the two-week festival has expanded to the capital, meaning you can enjoy your favourite drinks for less in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

From Thursday March 12 to Thursday March 26, 80 of the UAE’s best and most exciting venues have signed up to treat you to incredible cocktails for only Dhs40. In addition to this incredible offer, there will be a host of exciting entertainment and activations across the country.

You can enjoy this tempting deal in many of the region’s best bars, including hotspots such as outdoor lounge Seven Sisters, stunning rooftop terrace Mercury Lounge, award-winning concept COYA, new hangout spot Mina’s Kitchen and popular Asian haunt Buddha Bar.

Whether you’re looking for a casual place to catch up with friends, or an impressive spot to take a date, you’re bound to find a fun place to enjoy the World Class Cocktail Festival. The world-renowned event takes place in over 60 countries, across 109 cities worldwide.

Cocktail options include exciting takes on classics such as cosmopolitan, gin & tonic, old fashioned, highball, espresso martini, Paloma and more. All of which are prepared by a team of expert mixologists, using a premium beverage selection, for just Dhs40.

The two week festival of cocktails will also see six exciting pop up events offering immersive experiences for cocktail-lovers to get involved with, and learn about their favourite drinks. For more details on all of the action taking place, check out the World Class Cocktail Festival social media pages.

Various locations, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, follow @DCFestival2020 on Facebook and Instagram for the full list, Thur Mar 12 to Thur Mar 26, all cocktails for the exclusive price of Dhs40.

Images: Provided