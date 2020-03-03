Attractions include At the Top – Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Aquarium and Dubai Ice Rink…

If you’ve long lived in Dubai, there’s inevitably a bonafide bucket list of attractions that you’ll want to see in the glittering Emirate. Two of these usually include the viewing deck at the Burj Khalifa and a visit to the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo.

You’ll probably know then, that visiting some of Dubai’s top attractions can get a little pricey. Until now, that is. Emaar Entertainment have teamed up with At the Top to create three mix-and-match packages where you can visit three top Dubai attractions for as little as Dhs160.

The offer is available only for UAE and GCC Residents, saving them up to 50 per cent on the usual Dubai attraction prices.

The Explorer Pass (Dhs160) includes a visit to At the Top, the level 124-125 floor viewing decks at the Burj Khalifa, plus you can glide along the ice at the famous Dubai Ice Rink, followed by an adrenaline thrill at The Dubai Mall’s brand new Ekart Zabeel track.

The Adventure Pass (Dhs180) will see you marvel at the marine life in the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo as well as a visit to the Dubai Ice Rink and Ekart Zabeel track. Or, you could go for the Adrenaline Pass (Dhs185) which includes the visit to At the Top, Ekart Zabeel and an epic time playing in the VR Theme Park, one of The Dubai Mall’s newest attractions.

The offer is available Sunday to Saturday, between 10am to midnight each week, with tickets available to purchase in advance here. All you’ll need to do is go online, select the combo bundle that most appeals to you, pay online then just show your confirmation ticket at any of the attractions.

There’s never been a better time to actually go and do all the ‘typical Dubai attractions’ that you’ve always meant to do, but never got round to.

dubaibigticket.com

@atthetopburjkhalifa @dubaiaquarium @dubaiicerink @ekartzabeel @vrparkdubai

Images: Provided