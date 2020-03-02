Sponsored: Make March 17 a day to remember with Irish bar McGettigan’s…

When it comes to partying, no one knows how to do it better than the Irish. With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, it’s time to start planning how you’ll be shaking your shamrock on the big day. St. Patricks Day falls on Tuesday March 17, but you can celebrate the weekend before at McGettigan’s.

On Thursday March 12 and Friday March 13, McGettigan’s across the city will be hosting plenty of fun celebrations to get involved with. At Souk Madinat Amphitheatre, you’ll find two incredible live music concerts, with performances on Thursday March 12 from folk rockers Hermitage Green, and The Coronas who are sure to play hits such as San Diego Song and Someone Else’s Hands.

Entrance to Thursday night’s gig will be priced at Dhs180, including one house beverage.

Make sure you’re there on the 13th, when you’ll find a four-hour brunch at McGettigan’s DWTC (Dhs400), JLT (Dhs450) and Souk Madinat (Dhs475). From 1pm to 5pm you can enjoy an unlimited selection of tasty bites and refreshing drinks, before taking the shuttle bus to Souk Madinat Amphitheatre for the evening’s exciting musical performances.

The gig will kick off at 6.30pm where a host of live talent will be taking the stage. From 8pm you’ll be able to see one of Ireland’s most exciting bands, The Academic. Following their epic set will be the night’s headliners, Picture This. Only brunch-goers will be permitted access to the concert.

To celebrate on the official day, McGettigan’s will be offering drinks for just Dhs17 between 12pm and 6pm on March 17 at their JLT, JBR, DWTC and Souk Madinat locations. Even if you’re not Irish, you can get involved with the deal just by wearing something green. Sláinte!

You can expect traditional entertainment in the form of Irish dancers at JLT and Souk Madinat and U2 tribute band, The Joshua Tree in McGettigan’s JLT.

McGettigan’s, JLT, JBR, DWTC, Souk Madinat, Thurs March 12, Fri March 13, Tues March 17, various prices. mcgettigans.com

Images: Provided