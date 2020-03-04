Let your four-legged friend bask in the sunshine in the leafy garden…

If you have your finger firmly on the pulse of Dubai’s most Instagrammable cafes, we’re pretty sure you’ll have visited Bounty Beets, the wholesome haunt of those in hunt of a healthy dining experience.

And now, there’s one more reason to go, as Bounty Beets is now a pet-friendly cafe. That’s right, you no longer have to drop your four-legged friend off at home after a walk before venturing for a bite to eat – they can come right along with you.

You’ll find Bounty Beets at the Le Méridien Mina Seyahi, with a leafy oasis of a garden. Here, your pet pooch can bask in the sun (or the shade) as you tuck into plant-powered dishes, healthy smoothies and, of course, silky-smooth coffees.

Inside the cafe you’ll find a relaxing area, complete with the famous cherry blossom tree and pun-tastic quotes on the walls, however, do note that dogs of all shapes and sizes are only allowed outside in the pet-friendly garden, on leashes.

Not that you’ll be disappointed at the tranquil setting outdoors, with an elevated area featuring a bamboo canopy and neutral-coloured seating, surrounded by lush green foliage and palm trees.

Dishes are designed to be nourishing for the mind, body and soul, and cater to a range of dietary requirements, such as paleo or vegan. Take, for example, the acai berry power bowl, carrot cake overnight oats or the ‘vurger’ – a vegan burger.

Don’t worry if you’re not vegan though, as there are lots of dishes to dig into, such as the ‘Cluck Norris’ chicken burger, or the ‘Bae-Goals’ bagel loaded with turkey bacon, avocado and egg.

If coffee and cake is more your vibe, you’ll find lots of options to curb that sweet tooth, including a vegan matcha cake or fudge brownie for the non-vegans.

Time to organise that puppy play date.

Bounty Beets, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 511 7373. bountybeets.com

Images: Provided