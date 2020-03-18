The new working hours will be from noon to 8pm…

Major malls in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Me’aisem, City Centre Al Shindiga, My City Centre Al Barsha in Dubai and My City Centre Masdar in Abu Dhabi, have announced reduced hours, starting today.

The Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) operated malls will now open from noon to 8pm until further notice.

In a circular sent to the stores, the reasons given for the operational change were to enable businesses to operate with “more flexibility and efficiency” in the light of economic pressures emanating from the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are some important exceptions to the new restrictions: hypermarkets such as Carrefour, pharmacies and clinics will continue to operate as normal, allowing shoppers plenty of time to collect the essentials.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City Centre Deira (@citycentredeira) on Mar 17, 2020 at 10:30am PDT

The UAE’s leaders have already provided assurances that when it comes to food and medical supplies, there is plenty to go round.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces calmly declared on Twitter “the country is infinitely able to supply everyone with all the food and medicine they could ever need.”

With this in mind, when you are shopping, please be considerate of your fellow citizens. There is absolutely no imperative to stockpile decades’ worth of pasta and toilet paper.

Follow WHO guidelines on personal hygiene practices, embrace social distancing and keep trips to public spaces at a minimum.

Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Me’aisem, City Centre Al Shindiga, My City Centre Al Barsha in Dubai and My City Centre Masdar in Abu Dhabi, noon to 8pm. Tel: (04) 2949999, majidalfuttaim.com

Images: Provided