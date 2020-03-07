Now’s the time to give back to Dubai…

The coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic is bringing out the best and worst in people – but it’s really not hard to be your best self. Whether it’s supporting Dubai’s venues or making sure you don’t buy into the panic, there’s never been a more important time to be a good citizen.

Here are seven ways to support Dubai during the coronavirus pandemic.

Buy only what you need

The single most important thing you can do is to not buy into the hype surrounding panic-buying. Whether it’s toilet paper, rice, pasta or paracetamol, buy only what you need – and remember that there are many people in Dubai who can’t afford to buy in bulk, so ensure the supermarket shelves remain stocked with essentials for those who shop on a daily or weekly basis.

‘Donate’ that theatre ticket

If you’ve booked a ticket to an upcoming performance, theatre show or comedy night that’s been cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus, consider donating your ticket to the establishment, rather than asking for a refund. For some venues, this could be the difference between bouncing back once coronavirus runs its course, or having to close permanently.

Order in from local restaurants

A lot of Dubai restaurant and cafe owners are doing it tough right now, but you don’t have to dine out to show your support. Pick up your phone and order delivery from your favourite restaurant to help keep them afloat.

Tip your delivery driver

When that order does arrive, be sure to give your delivery driver a decent tip. These guys are exposing themselves to greater risk at the moment, so give whatever you can to show your appreciation.

Practice social distancing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K. (@kaytrot) on Mar 14, 2020 at 12:21am PDT

You may have read that people who are young and fit are generally coping well if they do contract coronavirus, so you may think there’s no need to shut yourself off from the world. But do consider the elderly and those with suppressed immunity who stand to lose the most – by staying inside as much as possible, you may just prevent someone at-risk from contracting this often-invisible virus.

Keep an eye on your water usage

We all know that washing our hands for 20 seconds is the best way to combat the spread of Covid-19, but we also know that every drop of water is precious in Dubai. So, once you’ve wet your hands, turn off the tap while you lather up, then simply turn it on again to rinse.

Images: Unsplash/Facebook/Instagram