Take delivery of a range of household staples in as little as 25 minutes…

Popular delivery app, Deliveroo now offers a ‘grocery’ store tab to help us with those Covid-19 related social distancing goals.

Service providers under that category include NRTC Fresh, who offer a nutritious selection of fruit and vegetables; Petzone – cause you don’t want your little fluffy buddy to go hungry do you; and The Dessert Shop, because self-isolation is better with ice cream.

But the biggest bit of news is a new venture called Essentials by Deliveroo, operating out of their Business Bay and JLT Editions kitchens.

This delivery-only store ships items like toiletries, milk, cereal, pasta, rice, canned goods, cooking oil, drinks and snacks, from the depot straight to your door.

And it’s all in trademark super quick Deliveroo timescales. Average order times are only 24 to 50 minutes.

They’ve hoarding-proofed it too. Online shoppers can select only a limited number of each item (usually two).

Yes they have hand sanitizer. And Chips Oman, baked beans, digestive biscuits, Oreos and Magnums.

At the moment, it looks like Essentials by Deliveroo is only available in the Business Bay and JLT catchment areas, although some of the other grocery stores like NRTC Fresh are available over a wider area.

Both delivery options are open daily until midnight.

The store’s description includes a nice message from the global food delivery firm:

“We at Deliveroo are doing our bit to help customers who are unable to leave their homes during the spread of COVID-19. We have created an Essentials store where you can order the products you really need straight to your door.”

And whilst we’re gushing at all this Deliveroo news, we might as well share the fact that their awesome Dhs18 meal deals are back.

Images: Unsplash