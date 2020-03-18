We asked, you delivered…

In a time when we all need to come together (virtually), we reached out to the What’s On community to ask: What are your best film and TV show recommendations? The response was a mixed bag, with 95 different suggestions, and a few repeated favourites.

So, here are 10 of the most popular suggestions of the best film and TV shows to watch right now.

Love is Blind

One of the most popular responses was for hit Netflix show, Love is Blind. A somewhat apt concept, all contestants are required to communicate with the opposite sex though isolated pods, never seeing what their partner looks like. Only after they become engaged, do they get to finally meet and see each other for the first time. From there, the show takes a look at how they get along in the real world, in the lead up to their wedding day.

Money Heist

Money Heist, or La Casa De Papel, became a huge hit on Netflix in 2019, but originally aired on TV in 2017. The series follows a group of people, each with a city-focused code name, who attempt to rob a bank in Spain. The Spanish series is still available on Netflix and if you don’t speak the language, there is an English audio dub available, however we recommend opting for the subtitled version to enjoy the full experience.

The Stranger

The Stranger is a British thriller series which has been praised for its clever storyline, and will keep you guessing throughout. A mysterious figure appears in a small town and begins to stir the pot by revealing information about the community. As the story unfolds, more and more secrets come to light before a big twist at the end.

Narcos

Recommendations from What’s On readers poured in for both Narcos and Narcos: Mexico. The latter was intended to be the fourth season of the popular show, but developed as a companion series, set in Mexico rather than Colombia. The crime drama series are both based on the real stories of the illegal drug trade.

100 Humans

A new series has been released which aims to make scientific sense of the differences between humanity. The Netflix series follows 100 people from varying backgrounds and through different experiments aims to define the aspects of being human. The series is light-hearted and comical, yet educational.

Marriage Story

American drama movie, Marriage Story, follows a couple, played by Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, as they battle through a tricky divorce. The couple has grown apart and each looking to live in separate states which leads them to resort to couple’s counselling.

Friends

Despite first airing over 25 years ago, Friends is still as relevant and relatable today as it was then. If by some miracle you’re yet to catch an episode, the 10 series follows a group of six twenty-somethings living in New York City. In this loveable sitcom, the friends battle through highs and lows, but in the end they always have each other.

The Blacklist

Crime thriller series, The Blacklist, follows high-profile criminal Raymond “Red” Reddington. The former Navy officer seeks immunity form prosecution by offering the FBI a list of the country’s most dangerous criminals. Each episode sees Red work with the FBI to track down one of the wanted criminals.

One Strange Rock

Will Smith hosts documentary series One Strange Rock, which shows how the world works from the point of view of eight astronauts. They’ve been away from Earth for arraigns 1,000 days at this series shares their unique perspective on how life on the planet survives.

Contagion

Contagion was released in 2011, yet has found a renewed popularity due to current events. The movie features an all-star cast including Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow. The plot follows the development of a virus which spreads across the world by fomites. Medical teams scramble to find a vaccine in order to save the lives of millions.