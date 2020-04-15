Keep pace with your isolation fitness goals by signing up for this in-home community run…

One of the hardest things about keeping up a fitness regime at home is the lack of a gym buddy. Nobody to push you, remind you to stretch those hammies or scream encouragement when you’re closing in on a PB.

Which is why Abu Dhabi Sports Council have created a new virtual run concept. It’s free to sign up for and comes with four distance categories, a 1km kids run, and 3km, 5km, and 10km runs for the adults.

It’s open to all UAE residents, for both teams and individuals, aged 3 and over

.@AbuDhabiSC launches the #StayAtHome run, on April 17 and 18, register via the link and run at home: https://t.co/lV4F4yvuNc pic.twitter.com/VNjU3xkZCb — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) April 15, 2020

How it works

Register your details on the Abu Dhabi Sports Council events website adsc.ae. From there you’ll be sent a link which will let you post the stats of your run after you’re done.

You can then complete your run any time between the morning of Friday, April 17 and the afternoon Saturday, April 18.

How you get those gains is up to you. On a treadmill, if you’re lucky enough to have one in the house, if not — laps around the garden, or the couch will do. As long as you #StaySafe and #StayHome.

And whilst mid-race napping isn’t strictly forbidden by the rules, you’ll have to bring your A-game if you want to beat your friends.

We should all be focusing on maintaining a healthy balance at home. Keeping fit, healthy and calm might mean having to be a little bit more creative, but it’s more important now than ever.

