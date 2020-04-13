There’s no need for expensive equipment for these at-home workouts from Dubai fitness fans…

With gyms closed and outdoor exercise banned under the current movement restrictions, our homes are doing double-duty as fitness centres. But how do you maintain your exercise routine if you don’t have access to your favourite equipment?

Fortunately, Dubai residents are a resourceful bunch. These fitness fans have take to Instagram to share inspiring home workouts in Dubai using items you should have lying around the house.

Some even manage to incorporate a spot of cleaning or childcare into their routine.

Full marks go to Lolla_Fitness for combining glass cleaning in her workout

This resourceful mama is using her child’s toys in her routine

Stools, books and cushions all make an appearance in this at-home workout

Got toilet tissue? You’re ready to roll…

No weights, no worries – use a five-gallon water bottle instead

You may not have a toddler, but you’ve probably got some old towels

Jump to it with two chairs and a broom

If all else fails, use your iso buddy as your weight…