In pics: 8 home workouts in Dubai using household items
There’s no need for expensive equipment for these at-home workouts from Dubai fitness fans…
With gyms closed and outdoor exercise banned under the current movement restrictions, our homes are doing double-duty as fitness centres. But how do you maintain your exercise routine if you don’t have access to your favourite equipment?
Fortunately, Dubai residents are a resourceful bunch. These fitness fans have take to Instagram to share inspiring home workouts in Dubai using items you should have lying around the house.
Some even manage to incorporate a spot of cleaning or childcare into their routine.
Full marks go to Lolla_Fitness for combining glass cleaning in her workout
View this post on Instagram
This resourceful mama is using her child’s toys in her routine
View this post on Instagram
Stools, books and cushions all make an appearance in this at-home workout
View this post on Instagram
Got toilet tissue? You’re ready to roll…
View this post on Instagram
No weights, no worries – use a five-gallon water bottle instead
View this post on Instagram
You may not have a toddler, but you’ve probably got some old towels
View this post on Instagram
Jump to it with two chairs and a broom
View this post on Instagram
If all else fails, use your iso buddy as your weight…
View this post on Instagram