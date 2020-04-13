There’s no need for expensive equipment for these at-home workouts from Dubai fitness fans…

With gyms closed and outdoor exercise banned under the current movement restrictions, our homes are doing double-duty as fitness centres. But how do you maintain your exercise routine if you don’t have access to your favourite equipment?

Fortunately, Dubai residents are a resourceful bunch. These fitness fans have take to Instagram to share inspiring home workouts in Dubai using items you should have lying around the house.

Some even manage to incorporate a spot of cleaning or childcare into their routine.

We’d love to see how you’re working out at home in Dubai. To share your photos and videos, send it to us on Instagram @whatsondubai or hashtag #WhatsOnDubai and we may just feature you in our next post.

Full marks go to Lolla_Fitness for combining glass cleaning in her workout

 

This resourceful mama is using her child’s toys in her routine

 

Stools, books and cushions all make an appearance in this at-home workout

 

Got toilet tissue? You’re ready to roll…

 

No weights, no worries – use a five-gallon water bottle instead

 

You may not have a toddler, but you’ve probably got some old towels

 

Jump to it with two chairs and a broom

 

If all else fails, use your iso buddy as your weight…

 

