Order online before 12pm for delivery within 48 hours…

Last month we covered the news that MMI and African & Eastern had launched a legal home delivery service for adult beverages in Dubai.

Today African & Eastern has announced that it will be offering the same service in the capital.

This will mark the first time that the liquor store has offered a home delivery service in the emirate. It’ll also mean those that do choose to drink, can do so responsibly at home, without having to go out and risk possible Covid-19 contamination.

You’ll be able to have access to a full range of premium products (including hops, grape, shorts and more) delivered safely and legally to your home.

Those wanting to take advantage of the service, must, of course, be over the age of 21. But unlike Dubai, there is no requirement for a license to purchase these products if you reside in Abu Dhabi.

Just jump on the new africaneasternauh.com website, create an account, and you can start ordering straight away.

You can pay by credit card or contactless phone apps (Apple or Samsung Pay) on delivery, but given the current circumstances, cash is understandably not accepted.

You might also like MMI and African & Eastern launch home delivery in Dubai

Deliveries require a minimum order of Dhs200 and there’s a courier fee of Dhs30.

Those ordering before midday will be able to ensure their delivery arrives within 48 hours.

The brand offers a 100 per cent guarantee that their products are genuine. No moonshine, just premium brands at affordable prices, legally delivered .

Order at: africaneasternauh.com

Images: Unsplash