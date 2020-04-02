Dubai chefs Nick Alvis and Scott Price whip up this comforting dish for What’s On…

In their first video masterclass for What’s On, Dubai cheffing duo Nick and Scott share a flavour-packed recipe for soy-braised beef with mashed potatoes.

Follow along with the video here, and find the complete recipe and shopping list below.

Soy & chilli beef recipe

Serves 2, cooking time 2 hours

500g beef topside

1 tablespoon seasoned corn flour

50ml sesame oil

50ml pomace oil

1 large red onion, sliced

1 thumbs-sized piece ginger, minced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 stick lemongrass, smashed with the back of a knife

2 red or green chillies, seeds removed, chopped

5 cloves

5 star anise

2 bay leaves

100g tomato paste

50ml honey

200ml soy sauce

50ml any vinegar

Water to cover

½ bunch coriander, chopped

1 bunch spring onions, sliced

Method

Dice the topside into 2-3cm cubes and coat in the corn flour. Preheat a deep saucepan and add the oils. When lightly smoking, carefully place the meat into the oils and brown until sides are crispy, then remove. In the oil, add the onions and cook until golden, add the ginger, garlic, lemongrass, chilli and spices, then add tomato paste and deglaze with honey, soy and then with vinegar. Cook out until a thick paste, then return the beef and cover with water and a cartouche (a circle of baking paper). Bring the boil and lower to a gentle simmer for 2 hours. Serve with mashed potatoes and garnish with coriander and spring onion.

Mashed potatoes

500g maris pipers or the Egyptian potatoes in the nets

150g milk

150g cream

Salt

Method

Peel the potatoes, cut into even-sized pieces and place into a deep saucepan of salted water. Bring to the boil and simmer until a knife can easily go through the middle of a potato and easily slide out. Turn off the heat and leave in the water for 5 minutes. In another small saucepan, warm the milk and cream. Drain the potatoes and return to the pan on to a low heat. With a spatula break down the potatoes and beat until smooth. Gradually add the milk and cream – you may not need it all, so don’t add all at once. Check the seasoning, adding more salt to taste.

