The airline is also increasing the frequency of its flights…

In more positive signs that travel is slowly starting to return to normal, Abu Dhabi-based airline Etihad Airways has announced the reintroduction of two new flight routes to its operations: Dublin and New York, JFK.

Additionally, in the same statement issued on April 29, Etihad also announced that throughout May it plans to increase the frequency of its existing flights, which have slowly been reintroduced recently.

Special flights include Abu Dhabi to Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Frankfurt, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, London Heathrow, Manila, Melbourne, Seoul Incheon, Singapore, Tokyo Narita, Zurich, and of course, now Dublin and New York, JFK.

At present, Etihad continues to run repatriation flights out of Abu Dhabi, enabling foreign citizens in the UAE to fly back to their home countries, and helping UAE nationals return home.

Here is the schedule of special flights. Subject to change.

Amsterdam: 6, 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 May

Barcelona: 30 April and 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 24, 28, 31 May

Brussels: 1, 3, 8,10,15, 17, 22, 24, 29, 31 May

Dublin: 1 May

Frankfurt: 10, 17, 24, 31 May

Jakarta: 30 April and 7,14, 21, 28 May

Kuala Lumpur: 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 May

London Heathrow: 30 April and 2, 6, 9,13, 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 May

Manila: 30 April and 1, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29 May

Melbourne: 1, 5, 8, 12,15, 19, 22, 26, 29 May

New York JFK: 4 May

Seoul Incheon: 30 April and 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 23, 26, 28, 30 May

Singapore: 5, 12, 19, 26 May

Tokyo Narita: 18, 21, 25, 28 May

Zurich: 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29, 31 May

Travellers who wish to book flights with Etihad can do so via the mobile app, by calling the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on +971 600 555 666 (UAE), or through a local or online travel agency.

UAE nationals wishing to return back to the UAE are advised to contact their local UAE embassy or consulate.

In the statement, which can be found on the Etihad website, the airline stresses that it “continues to follow all UAE and international government and regulatory authority directives, and has implemented an extensive sanitisation and customer wellbeing programme.”

Images: Social