The Abu Dhabi-based airline had hoped to recommence a limited passenger service from May 1…

In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Etihad Airways has pushed back the relaunch of its passenger services until May 16 at the earliest.

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier had initially planned to reintroduce some flights from May 1, but in a statement released over the weekend, it said this would no longer be possible.

On the Etihad website, it reads: “Working closely with the UAE Government and Global Aviation Authorities, our aim is to gradually return to a fuller schedule as soon as it is safe for us to do so, but for now, our flights remain suspended until 16 May.”

In a statement to Reuters, an Etihad spokeswoman said: “While Etihad hoped to resume a reduced network of scheduled passenger services from 1 May, subject to UAE government-imposed travel restrictions being lifted, the airline will now delay this plan until at least 16 May, due to the ongoing situation.”

“This decision is being taken early to avoid potential disruption to customers wishing to travel during that period, and for their safety and well-being,” the company said.

Etihad continues to run repatriation flights out of Abu Dhabi, enabling foreign citizens in the UAE to fly back to their home countries, and helping UAE nationals return home.

The schedule of special Etihad flights is as follows (subject to change):

Amsterdam: 27, 29 April and 2, 6, 9, 13 May

Barcelona: 30 April and 7, 10, 14 May

Brussels: 1, 3, 8, 10, 15 May

Frankfurt: 3, 10 May

Jakarta: 30 April and 7, 14 May

Kuala Lumpur: 2, 9 May

London Heathrow: 29, 30 April and 2, 6, 9, 13 May

Manila: 28, 30 April and 1, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15 May

Melbourne: 28 April and 1, 5, 8, 12, 15 May

Seoul Incheon: 28, 30 April and 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14 May

Singapore: 28 April and 5, 12 May

Tokyo Narita: 27 April

Zurich: 1, 3, 8, 10, 15 May

If you are interested in returning to your country, check with local authorities in your destination first, as restrictions may apply.

Etihad’s special flights from Abu Dhabi can be booked on etihad.com, the mobile app, by calling the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on (+971) 600 555 666, or through a travel agent.