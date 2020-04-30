Sponsored: Working out at home never looked so good…

Working out at home has become the new normal, and just in case you needed a little more incentive, cool clothing retailer Nisnass has teamed up with Fitness First UAE to bring live Instagram workouts.

Whether you like to work out in the morning, midday or evening, you’ll be able to tune into one of three live streams a day, every day until May 3. The home workouts will be streamed on Nisnass’ Instagram live.

With something for everyone, different workouts over the days will include yoga, body balance, pilates, body attack, a box workout and loads more. See the timetable below.

DATE TIME CLASS INSTRUCTOR 30.04.20 18:00 Home Fitness Workout UAE Marija 30.04.20 21:40 Body Balance JD 01.05.20 11:00 Pilates Savi 01.05.20 21:00 BBB Nelson 01.05.20 21:40 Body Attack Carlos D 02.05.20 9:40 Tabata Camilly 02.05.20 18:00 Les Mills GRIT Cardio JD 02.05.20 21:40 TUFF Andrea G 03.05.20 10:20 Box Workout Ryan 03.05.20 21:00 CXWORX Carlos D 03.05.20 21:40 Home Fitness Workout Charmaine

Of course, there’s no better incentive for a calorie-busting workout than if you’re rocking some fresh new gym gear. Nisnass is here to help with a range of seriously ‘Grammable activewear that’ll have you looking the part.

On the site you’ll find products from some top sportswear brands, such as Adidas, Puma, Reebok and Nike, so whether your gym look is sleek and streamlined or a little more edgy, Nisnass has you covered.

Not just about sportswear, Nisnass has over 400 international brands all in one place, with everything from women’s and menswear, to kids clothes and home products. The brand prides itself on its guarantee of a two-hour delivery service in Dubai (yes, you read that right).

If you’re a little further afield, delivery will take 4 to 7 working days in the KSA and 2 to 4 working days across the rest of the GCC. That’s the kind of delivery we are talking about.

If you’re in need of a little inspiration, surf through the official Nisnass Instagram page, which brings together a collection of looks. If one catches your eye, simply tap on the photo to be taken through to buy the items for yourself.

Who knew shopping could be this easy?

