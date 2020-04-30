Pool and beach staycations are back on the menu…

Following the success of the National Disinfection Programme, hotels across the UAE are beginning to open, but facility restrictions vary from emirate to emirate.

In Dubai for example, pools, beaches and some restaurants remain closed, but in Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah, the rules currently permit pool and beach access.

All reopening hotels throughout the UAE must abide by strict rules on social distancing and enhanced hygiene standards, and are subject to other pandemic-related requirements.

What’s On spoke to Marjan Island Resort & Spa, Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Hamra Beach, Cove Rotana Resort Ras Al Khaimah, Doubletree By Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island and the Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, and all were open for business with some level of pool or beach (or both) access.

We found prices starting at around Dhs250 (for a weeknight in a Superior Room at Marjan Island Resort & Spa). It’s worth noting that some of the locally based travel agents had better rates than booking through the hotels directly.

It’s important to remember that as it’s currently Ramadan, there will be additional restrictions regarding the consumption of food and beverages on-site.

This is all great knowledge, but as we know, with great knowledge, comes great responsibility. And the UAE’s hotels are taking this responsibility very seriously.

The viewpoint that it’s still too soon to return to the normality of a world with staycations and soothing dips in the pool is an understandable one. But the reopening dates were decided upon after careful and considered analysis of the situation, by the government’s best-informed agencies.

Prior to being allowed to reopen and, now, throughout their continued operation, hotels have to meet a strict set of safety criteria.

And we’re certain that there are plenty of families out there that have been self-isolating, who will be long overdue for a safe staycation treat.

Images: Supplied