Prices start from Dhs239 for two people…

The UAE is slowly getting back to normal following the ease on restrictions of movement due to COVID-19, and we’re sure everyone has been dreaming of a relaxing staycation since staying at home.

Well, dream no longer as the Fairmont Ajman resort is re-opening on Thursday, April 30, along with its pool and beach facilities. Staycations are available to book now from Dhs239 for two people.

Guests who book a staycation will be able to enjoy the hotel’s 200-metre private beach, expansive pools and dine at their leisure at one of the food and beverage venues, which are serving a full beverage menu.

Salt & Sea is the swim-up pool bar, offering food and beverages from midday to 8pm. There’s all day dining at the Spectrum restaurant, and for Iftar or Suhour, check out Kiyi, the signature Turkish restaurant.

The hotel, which is a 30-minute drive from Dubai International Airport, has also recently upgraded its wireless internet, to ensure that kids can do their homework if they need to.

The hotel has been able to re-open ‘following the approvals obtained from the Ajman Tourism Development Department and in line with the directives from the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA)’.

Wallet-friendly rates start from Dhs239 (excluding applicable taxes), and are available every day of the week, except for the ‘Eid period’ from May 23 to 26.

If you wish to book a staycation at the hotel, the special rate is only bookable by calling the hotel directly on (06) 702 5757 or emailing Ajman.reservations@fairmont.com.

Kosta Kourotsidis, General Manager, Fairmont Ajman said, “I would like to reassure our guests that we have implemented a number of new hygiene protocols and practices.”

He added that “we are doing everything we can to welcome guests back to a safe and clean hotel environment”.

Fairmont Ajman, Ajman, UAE, staycation from Dhs239 for two people. Tel: (06) 702 5757. fairmont.com

Images: Provided