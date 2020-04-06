Sponsored: RIOT gives luxury clothing a second lease of life…

Second-hand clothing is yet to make its mark in Dubai in the same way it does in European cities. The sustainable way of shopping is sometimes looked at as a last resort when the malls have nothing to offer. But, that’s where RIOT is ready to change the game.

Online preloved fashion store, RIOT, offers chic luxury clothing that shoppers are destined to fall in love with. Stocking an abundance of sought-after designer brands, RIOT takes second-hand shopping to the next level.

Here are three reasons why you should make RIOT your shopping go-to.

You’ll be buying luxury for less

RIOT authenticates all designer items, meaning you can guarantee you’re getting the real deal. Brands such as Chanel, Gucci, Prada, Fendi, Valentino, Balenciaga and more are available up to 80 per cent less than their original price. RIOT offers luxury items because it encourages shoppers to invest in pieces which will stand the test of time.

You’re doing your bit for the planet

Sustainability is a major part of RIOT’s ethos. Not only are you minimising the environmental effects of fast fashion, but you’re contributing to the revival of previous trend cycles. This is your chance to showcase your personal style while reducing the amount of waste in the world.

You can build your own micro-business

The digital platform allows consumers to buy and sell a range of items, from clothing to accessories. Women from across Dubai can pick and choose products to suit their individual taste, and make money from those that no longer suit them. Sellers have the opportunity to clear up space in the wardrobe while quickly and easily making commission on every item they sell.

