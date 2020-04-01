Celebrate the unsung heroes of the city…

In recent weeks, Dubai Police have been working around the clock to ensure the safety of all citizens and residents in the city. Strict measures have been put in place to encourage everyone to stay at home, and it’s the job of the local police force to make sure people follow them.

We’ve already seen the developments in modern technology aiding Dubai Police in their work, including deploying drones over crowded areas. Now, the team has created a social media video campaign to share the lengths that they are going to to carry out this work.

The video starts off with a Dubai Police branded Lamborghini, with a uniformed officer driving ahead of the Dubai Marina skyline. The policeman then steps out and walks in slow motion to a gyrocopter, where he climbs in and takes off – James Bond-style.

The chopper flies parallel to a couple more police cars, before following a Dubai Police speedboat zooming along JBR. Flying high over the beach, he radios a message to the public below, urging them to return home.

A final scene adds a moment of sincerity to the entertaining clip, where the policeman once again reiterates the importance of keeping safe and staying home.

See the full video clip for yourself:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Police شرطة دبي (@dubaipolicehq) on Mar 30, 2020 at 8:55am PDT

Dubai Police share the video on their social media pages, with the caption: “Unsung heroes work around the clock to safeguard community members and ensure their safety. Let’s work side by side and combine our efforts in view of such exceptional conditions by abiding by precautionary measures adopted by our beloved country. #StayHome”.

Image: Video stills