Need to travel for an emergency? You’ll no longer have to request a permit…

Previously, those wanting to head out during the National Disinfection Programme, which takes place each night between 8pm and 6am, would have to fill in an online form to apply for a ‘Mover Permit.’

It was to make sure people were not making unnecessary trips and potentially endangering one another.

Today, the Emirates News Agency (WAM ) reported that the Ministry of Interior (MoI) was lifting the requirement for ‘Tajawal’ or ‘Move’ permits to be issued for essential travel.

This is because the public had shown a “high level of commitment” to “the precautionary measures to restrict traffic movement.”

The majority of the UAE’s residents have respected the message of the #STAYHOME campaign and are practising social distancing, whilst being aware that these measures are in place to keep us safe.

In response to commitment shown by public to precautionary measures, MoI suspends all vehicle movement permits and applications during National #DisinfectionProgramme#WamNewshttps://t.co/q7r270RYEy pic.twitter.com/Rv9Sc0csK4 — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) April 1, 2020

The MOI also took the time to remind people what sort of reasons could be considered as a basis for essential travel.

This includes getting urgent supplies, such as food and medicine.

Those working in certain sectors will also have travel privileges. Workers in fields such as energy, telecommunications, health, education, security, law enforcement, military, postal service, shipping and logistics, medicines, water, food, civil aviation, airports, passports, banking financial services, government media and the service sector, will be exempt from restrictions, but their personal or work identity will be checked and verified.

Even with the requirement for permits lifted, those venturing out without good reason could still find themselves facing a fine of Dhs3,000.

The overall message remains unchanged: If you don’t have to head out, stay home and stay safe.

