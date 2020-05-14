Soak up the sun, sea and Burj Al Arab views, all while keeping a safe distance…

Earlier this week, it was announced that private beaches at Dubai hotels could reopen. With it came strict safety measures and the stipulation that only in-house guests could use the facilities. Cue a mad search for staycation deals in Dubai.

Now, Jumeirah Al Naseem has made it easier to enjoy that long-awaited day on the sand with the launch of its luxury ‘Daycation’ package.

When you book the daycation deal at the Madinat Jumeirah resort, you’ll have all-day access to a room or suite, plus a reserved sun bed on Jumeirah Al Naseem’s two-kilometre private beach.

The daycation also includes a set-menu lunch at a choice of two restaurants. Dine alfresco at beachfront eatery Shimmers, where a classic Greek menu awaits. Or head to Rockfish, where some of Dubai’s hottest chefs are currently popping up – the first appearance will be from the Fika team.

Prices for the Jumeirah Al Naseem daycation start at Dhs395 per person (excluding taxes and fees), based on a minimum booking of two people. You can also bring up to two additional children, at a cost of Dhs95 per child.

The all-day pass is available from 10am to 7pm each day. If you decided to stay on for dinner at Shimmers or Rockfish, they’ll extend your checkout until 10pm for free. The resort is also offering staycation deals, should you wish to make a night of it.

In announcing the daycation deal, Jumeirah notes that the hotel is following all of the precautionary measures, as per government directives.

Everyone will have their temperature checked on arrival, sun beds will be placed two metres apart, and guests must wear face masks when transiting in public areas.

Jumeirah Al Naseem, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. Daily, 10am to 7pm. Daycation from Dhs750++, Tel: 800 58634724. Email: reservations@jumeirah.com. jumeirah.com/jandaycation