If you’ve been considering a staycation, now might be the time…

The latest update from Dubai Government has addressed the reopening of maritime tourism activities, effective today Tuesday May 12. A circular sent by Dubai Tourism outlines the new regulation by which certain activities can reopen.

Outdoor tourism and sports activities

The circular states that all outdoor tourism and sports activities which require individuals or groups of less than five are now permitted. This includes watersports, boat rentals, bike rentals and jet skis.

All rental equipment including boats must be thoroughly disinfected, and no more than five people are permitted at once. Parties and events are still suspended, as are indoor tourism and sports activities.

The use of masks and gloves are compulsory for anyone using the rented equipment (including children) and individuals must bring their own linens. Temperature checks are also mandatory for all staff.

Jet skis are limited to one person at a time. Sky diving is permitted but with reduced capacity to allow for social distancing. Masks must be worn on the plan but not during the jump, as this could affect breathing and vision. Tandem jumps are not permitted at this stage.

Beaches

Public beaches remain closed at this stage, however food and beverage outlets can open while following the necessary guidelines.

Private beaches are now open for hotel guests at 30 per cent capacity, but beach access day passes are not allowed to be sold at the moment.

Groups of up to 10 family members or friends can use the beach together, however each person must have a distance of two metres between them, and four metres between groups.

Guests are required to bring their own towels and linens, plus wear a mask at all times (including children). Hotel amenities such as pools, saunas, spas, gyms and kids clubs will remain closed for the time being.