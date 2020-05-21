Sponsored: A massive jackpot of Dhs50 million is up for grabs in this Saturday’s draw…

This Eid Al Fitr, Emirates Loto could be changing somebody’s life forever.

With the draw set to take place on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 10pm, the jackpot stands at a truly transformative sum of Dhs50 million.

Could it be you? They’ve already given away some big money prizes.

In the fifth draw which took place on May 16, three individuals walked away Dhs333,333 richer — splitting a Dhs1 million reward for matching five out of six numbers.

The lucky loto players include Remedios Bombon, a 53-year old bus supervisor based in Abu Dhabi and Rodel Pangan Punzalan, a 42-year-old UAE resident, from the Philippines.

For those keeping track, the all-important winning numbers were 5, 21, 24, 25, 29 and 32.

You’ll be able to watch it all unfold on the Emirates Loto website, as well as their Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Emirates Loto is the region’s first fatwa-approved, fully digital collectables scheme with optional free entry into a weekly prize-draw.

How to play

First you’ll need to set up an account on the emiratesloto.com website or app.

You play by purchasing collectables featuring UAE landmarks, for Dhs35 each.

These collectables can be bought through the emiratesloto.com website, app (available at the Apple and Google Play app stores), or in person at one of the approved retailers, which include most Choithrams stores. Note there is a small delivery fee if purchased online.

Once you’ve bought your collectables you’ll need to register them. This can be done automatically if you made your purchase online, but if you bought them at a store there will be a unique 16 digit number on the back of the collectable, that you’ll need to enter online or through the app.

After this, you’ll be given the option to enter the weekly draw. Each purchased collectable will entitle you to choose a set of six numbers, which will be your draw entry – and will need to match those selected in the live draw for you to win.

Anybody matching three out of six numbers wins another spin — one free entry into an upcoming draw.

If you match four numbers, you’ll win Dhs300. Match five numbers out of six to win up to Dhs1 million and match all six to win a possible Dhs50 million.

If more than one person matches five or six numbers in the same week, that prize fund will be evenly divided.

You can buy as many collectables as you wish, there are several designs to choose from and collect. A collectable must be purchased and you cannot simply pay to enter the draw. Emirates Loto states on its website: ‘As per the Islamic Fatwa and Sharia principles, there needs to be an exchange of value.’

For your chance to win Dhs50 million with Emirates Loto, get your collectable purchases in before the live draw, at 10pm on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Images: Provided