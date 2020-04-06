The first draw will take place on Saturday April 18…

UAE’s Emirates Loto is giving residents the chance to win weekly cash prizes by purchasing collectables, priced at Dhs35. Collectables can be purchased online or from Choithrams supermarkets across the country.

The inaugural draw was scheduled to take place on March 28, however it was postponed for precautionary measures due to the coronavirus. The initial plan was to have a televised draw with a live audience, now it will go ahead on April 18 without spectators.

Every week, the draw will take place at 7.30pm on Saturdays. Those who purchase a collectable will need to match up to six numbers to win a piece of the jackpot. There have been a few changes to the prize fund since What’s On first announced the launch of Emirates Loto.

Those who match three out of six numbers will win another entry into an upcoming draw. If you match four numbers, you’ll win Dhs300. Match five numbers out of six to win Dhs350,000 and match all six to win up to Dhs35 million.

If more than one person matches all six numbers in the same week, the top prize fund will be evenly divided. If no one wins, the prize will rollover and increase by Dhs5 million each week, landing at a maximum of Dhs50 million.

You can buy as many collectables as you wish, there are several designs to choose from and ‘collect’. A collectable must be purchased and you cannot pay simply to enter the draw. Emirates Loto states on its website: ‘As per the Islamic Fatwa and Sharia principles, there needs to be an exchange of value.’

