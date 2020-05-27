The new timings are in line with the revised National Sterilisation Programme…

The past few days have given us the strongest indication yet that Dubai is beginning to adapt to a ‘new normal’. The hours of the National Sterilisation Programme have been decreased, and will now run from 11pm to 6am each day, starting today, May 27.

In keeping with this, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has revised the times for public transport in Dubai.

According to Dubai Media Office, the modified timetables are “in line with the Resolution of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, taken in coordination with the Command and Control Centre for Combating Covid-19, to allow movement in Dubai from 6am to 11pm.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest RTA timings for public transport in Dubai.

Dubai metro

The Dubai metro will now operate from 7am to midnight, Saturday to Thursday, and 10am to midnight on Fridays. On the Red Line, the last train will depart UAE Exchange at 10.54pm and Rashidiya at 10.53pm. On the Green Line, the last train will depart Etisalat at 11.20pm and Creek at 11.21pm.

Dubai tram

Starting Wednesday May 27, the Dubai tram will now operate from 7am to midnight, Saturday to Thursday, and 10am to midnight on Fridays.

Dubai taxis

Taxis are running from 6am to midnight, with the usual fare due for all trips. There’s a maximum of two passengers per taxi, and riders must sit in the back seat.

Dubai buses

The Dubai bus network is fully operational from 6am to 11pm daily. From 11pm to 6am, it will offer a limited bus service, connecting residents with Dubai’s hospitals.

Dubai marine transport

Marine transport is running from 7am to 10pm (except for the marine services in Dubai Water Canal, the ferry service between Al Ghubaiba Station and Sharjah Aquarium Station, and recreational marine services).

Tips for catching public transport in Dubai

Arrive 30 minutes before your scheduled departure Wear a face mask at all times Maintain physical distancing by observing markings in the stations and on board



Image: Unsplash