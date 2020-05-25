Economic movement will be resumed between 6am and 11pm…

The hours of restricted movement in Dubai will be reduced from Wednesday May 27, 2020. The new hours in which movement is restricted, and people must stay home, will be 11pm to 6am until further notice.

In a virtual meeting on Monday May 25, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, called for the gradual reopening of businesses between 6am and 11pm each day.

The Crown Prince stressed that precautionary measures must be followed, and that adhering to guidelines is the key to returning back to ordinary life.

“We are aware of the pressures many sectors are facing because of the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have been following the severe impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on countries around the world. What makes us different is our ability to deal positively with changes and our agility. We have all the elements necessary to adapt to these challenging circumstances,” HH Sheikh Hamdan said.

The adjustment follows seven days of stricter measures, by which residents must be at home between the hours of 8pm and 6am. This included all of the Eid holidays, and will resume until Wednesday May 27.

In addition, the UAE recently lifted its ban on the serving of alcoholic beverages. Strict measures remain in place, including the rule that the beverages must be served with a meal in a disposable cup, and guests should adhere to social distancing guidelines.