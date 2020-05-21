We’ve rounded up the best photos of the UAE…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world – and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that. From angles of the Dubai skyscrapers we’ve never seen before to sunset shots and clicks of Old Dubai, if you have a stunning photo of the UAE, we want to see it.

Have a stunning image of the UAE you want to share?

Here are seven of our favourite pics of the week:

1. Rainbow-hued sunset in Dubai

 

2. Pretty in blue…

 

3. Sharp angles

 

4. Dhows in Old Dubai

 

5. We love this view of the capital…

 

6. Mesmerising Masdar City

 

7. Sharjah Mosque at sunset

 

Images: social