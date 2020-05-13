Sponsored: A 14-night stay is priced from Dhs1,999…

After a long time spent at home, we could all do with a little staycation to give us that bit of R&R we’ve been craving. Chic Dubai hotel, Centro Barsha Dubai by Rotana, hears you with two epic staycation deals that are definitely easy on the purse-strings.

If you need some serious time away from home, you could opt to book a 14-night stay, priced at just Dhs1,999 which works out at Dhs143 per night. This price is valid on stays booked before the end of June, for stays up until September.

Alternatively, a one-night ‘summer special’ getaway is priced from Dhs175. This special rate is available on bookings made before the end of May, however stays are valid until the end of June. Why not treat yourself now for next month?

You’ll find the contemporary hotel in a super-convenient location, close to Dubai Media City, Internet City, Jebel Ali and DIFC. It’s also just 500 metres from Mall of the Emirates, so if you fancy a shopping spree in these unprecedented times, you’re not far away.

The rooms are light, airy and spacious, coming with double or Queen beds for a romantic staycation or twin beds for a little more room. All feature smart technology and in-room entertainment, so all you need to do is sit back and relax.

When it comes to dining, Centro Barsha Dubai has you covered with its all-day dining restaurant, C-TASTE. Food is served for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Enjoy sampling dishes from around the world, with international cuisine catering to your every craving.

Centro Barsha Dubai by Rotana, Al Barsha 1, Dubai, open 24-hours, staycation from Dhs175. Tel: (04) 704 0000. rotana.com

Images: Provided