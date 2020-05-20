The Ministry of Education has announced the start of holidays for private and public schools…

It’s the news the UAE’s students – and parents – have been waiting for: schools will close on July 2 for the summer break.

The Ministry of Education announced the July 2 date for public and private schools in the UAE that follow the ministry’s curriculum.

A school calendar for the 2020-2021 academic year has also been released. The first day of term for students in the first semester will be August 30.

This final term of the 2019-2020 academic year has been one of the most challenging for students, teacher and parents. Since schools, universities and nurseries closed in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, e-learning at home has replaced the traditional classroom.

And while restrictions have begun to ease around Dubai, it is still unknown whether schools will reopen after the summer break. The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) notes on its website:

“Schools are currently scheduled to open in September, though it’s still unknown what form this will take or whether that will change. We are working closely with our colleagues in the federal government, so that when a decision is made, it will be applicable to all schools in the UAE. We all hope to get schools open to students again as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

Three weeks ago, the Ministry of Education reviewed distance learning for the next academic year and came up with three scenarios.

These included continuing all education remotely; transitioning back to school with 30-50 per cent of classes in school; or 70 per cent direct education and 30 per cent online, “so that technological development and the transition to digital education can be maintained”.