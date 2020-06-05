5 brunching options in Abu Dhabi this week

Five fab feasts to treat yo’self with this weekend…

This weekend’s round-up features meat feasts, family-friendly banquets and flavours from far-flung continents. Dig-in.

Marco’s New York Italian

Marco Pierre White’s restaurant is relaunching its popular Friday brunch this weekend at its home in the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr. You can expect the same reverence for simple, strong and authentic flavours, all at great value, with packages starting from Dhs199. Starters include crispy calamari and New York pizza. For the main course, diners can choose between dishes such as risotto funghi e tartoufo, mac & cheese al fungi, grass-fed sirloin and oven-baked black cod. Those that save room for sweets will be justly rewarded. The restaurant’s sharing desserts include Mr. White’s tiramisu. Families welcome.

Marco’s New York Italian, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, 12 noon to 4pm every Friday, Dhs199 for soft package, Dhs299 for house package, kids under six eat free and those between six and 12 get a 50 per cent discount. Tel: (02) 654 3333, www.marcosabudhabi.com

The Foundry

Award-winning Abu Dhabi eatery The Foundry has a new ‘at the table’ Friday brunch, that will see you feasting on everything from steakhouse classics to exotic creations. On the starters menu, there’s a classic chicken Caesar salad, carpaccio, sushi and burrata salad, or a duo of foie gras. The mains feature the chef’s signature dishes, such as a beef Wellington and creamy risotto. If you have a hankering for a steak, there’s a ribeye with your name on it, served with parmesan potato croquettes, asparagus and a selection of sauces. For sweets, there’s a delicious selection of the chef’s a la minute desserts available, such as chocolate mud cake with vanilla ice cream, creme brulee, chocolate mousse and more.

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, brunch 12.30pm to 3.30pm every Friday, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs325 house drinks, Dhs99 children ages 6-12. Tel: (02) 8184888. tsogosunhotels.com

Tamba

Tamba has plotted out a culinary adventure that will take intrepid palates on a four-stop tour through the highlands of spice country. The menu starts with fine-dining light bites such as spicy tuna chur-muri and oysters served with chutney foam and shallots. There’s a course of ‘street eats’ that includes Bombay bhaji rolls and lamb kebab. Pick from a list of mains such 48-hour slow-cooked lamb shank and masala rub wagyu. And enjoy desserts that include Break-Up (layers of chocolate mousse, nuts and cream) and the Sticky Situation (sticky toffee pudding topped with banana).

The Hub at The Mall at World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, Fridays 12.30pm-4pm, Dhs195 +VAT for soft package, Dhs295 +VAT for house beverages. Tel: (02) 672 8888

Mr Miyagi’s

This brunch takes the format of a cheeky banquet featuring highlights from Thai and Japanese cuisine. Expect to find dishes like pad Thai, maki rolls and curry on the menu. Diners can pick their three-hour brunch slot any time between 12 noon and 6pm and receive five dishes, as well as unlimited drinks for Dhs249. They have an alternative deal running where you can get three dishes and two hours of unlimited beverages for just Dhs149.

Yas Marina West, Fridays any three hours between 12 noon and 6pm, Dhs249. Tel: (02) 565 1150

Latest Recipe

Families are welcome at this great value brunch. There are live cooking stations in addition to a special menu, sunseekers should also check out the resort’s current beach pass deals.

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, Tourist Club Area, Fridays 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs119 for soft package Dhs189 for house beverage package. Tel: (02) 644 6666.

