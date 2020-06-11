This one’s not just for the hotel guests…

If you fancy a refreshing dip in the sea but don’t want to commit to a whole staycation, these hotels have the sol-ution.

The beach daycataion is back in the capital, just make sure you bring your masks.

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi

This hotel is once again offering day and week passes to their gorgeous stretch of private beach.

Residents can pick up a one week pass for Dhs490, with Dhs200 back to spend on food and drinks.

A couple’s pass can be secured for Dhs900, with Dhs 400 back to spend on food and drinks.

Day passes can be collected for Dhs55 (weekday) and Dhs85 (weekend)

Le Meridien, Tourist Club Area. Tel: (02) 644 6666

Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort

If you’re fond of sand dunes and salty air, why not check out Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort’s beach access deals.

You can get a whole month’s worth of shoreline sun-soaking only Dhs550.

Couples save a hundred dirhams, with membership for two costing just Dhs1,000.

And a one Month family membership comes in at Dhs1,200 (that’s for two adults and two kids aged 2-17).

Images: Instagram