The full room rate can be redeemed on food, drinks and activities…

Now, more than ever, we’re watching every dirham we spend. But for many UAE families, a Dubai staycation is the dangling carrot we need to get through the summer months. This incredible deal from JA The Resort has just made that staycay all the more accessible.

Room rates at JA The Resort start at just Dhs396 a night, which is a bargain in itself. To sweeten the deal, you’ll get the full amount back to spend on food, drinks and activities each day (excluding taxes).

This family-friendly resort in Jebel Ali is dubbed ‘Dubai’s largest experience resort’ – and it’s not hard to see why. Spread over one million square metres, JA The Resort is home to Dubai’s longest private beach, at 800 metres.

Pools remain closed at this stage, but there’s an array of activities in operation. Take your pick of horse-riding lessons and pony rides, a nine-hole golf course, flood-lit tennis courts, and clay pigeon shooting.

Your resort credit must be used in full each day, so get ready to spend up in the resort’s restaurants and bars. Current dining options include pan-Asian eatery White Orchid, the laid-back Sports Cafe, La Fontana and Captains Bar.

This money-back offer is open to UAE residents only, and is available for stays until September 30. To book, use the promo code UAESTAY.

Safety measures

JA The Resort has prioritised your health and safety, with the following measures. You’ll have your temperature checked on arrival, and must adhere to social distancing throughout the resort. Kick back on a socially distant sun lounger, and rest assured knowing that your room and all common areas have been thoroughly sanitised.

JA The Resort, Jebel Ali. Staycation valid until Sept 30, with code UAESTAY. jaresortshotels.com/dubai/ja-the-resort